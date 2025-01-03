Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Marist 9-2, Iona 4-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Iona Gaels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Red Foxes are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Marist is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down Binghamton 69-51 on Sunday. The contest marked the Red Foxes' most dominant victory of the season so far.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 26-26 at halftime, Iona was not quite Harvard's equal in the second half on Sunday. They took a 67-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson. The Gaels didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive games.

Marist's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for Iona, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

Marist came up short against Iona in their previous matchup back in March, falling 71-64. Can Marist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.