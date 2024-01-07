Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Niagara 5-8, Iona 6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iona Gaels at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Niagara, who comes in off a win.

On Friday, the Purple Eagles rang in the new year with a 81-67 win over the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iona on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-57 to the Peacocks. Iona found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% worse than the opposition.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Iona struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Purple Eagles' win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Gaels, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara came up short against Iona in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 71-59. Can Niagara avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.