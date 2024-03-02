Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Quinnipiac after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 37-30 lead against Iona.

If Quinnipiac keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-8 in no time. On the other hand, Iona will have to make due with a 13-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Quinnipiac 19-8, Iona 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Iona Gaels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Quinnipiac and three for the Gaels.

The point spread may have favored Quinnipiac last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-78 to the Broncs.

Meanwhile, the Gaels came up short against the Mountaineers on Sunday and fell 72-65.

The Bobcats' loss dropped their record down to 19-8. As for the Gaels, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, the Gaels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Iona is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.