Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Iona looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Quinnipiac.

Iona came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Quinnipiac 8-8, Iona 5-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Quinnipiac and Iona are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Gaels have the home-court advantage, but the Bobcats are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Quinnipiac is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since November 7, 2024 on Friday. They put the hurt on Siena with a sharp 72-53 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-15.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iona last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell to Fairfield 68-64.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive games.

The win got Quinnipiac back to even at 8-8. As for Iona, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Quinnipiac strolled past Iona when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 82-64. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will Iona turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gaels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona and Quinnipiac both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.