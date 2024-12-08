Who's Playing

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

What to Know

After four games on the road, Iona is heading back home. They and the Saint Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Friday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Iona as they lost 83-59 to Sacred Heart. The Gaels were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-26.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's entered their matchup against Manhattan on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Saint Peter's fell just short of Manhattan by a score of 70-67. The Peacocks' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, Saint Peter's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Iona dropped their record down to 2-8 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Saint Peter's, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iona has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Iona is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Iona is a slight 1-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Peacocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Iona and Saint Peter's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.