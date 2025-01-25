Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Siena 9-10, Iona 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hynes Athletics Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Iona is coming into the game on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against Rider by a score of 73-67 on Thursday.

Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 17.6.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Siena, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-68 victory over Mt St Mary's on Thursday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Saints considering their 58-point performance the match before.

Iona's win bumped their record up to 7-12. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Iona has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iona barely slipped by Siena in their previous matchup on January 5th, winning 74-73. Will Iona repeat their success, or does Siena have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.