St. Francis Red Flash @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: St. Francis 4-5, Iona 3-6

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The St. Francis Red Flash's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iona Gaels at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Hynes Athletics Center. St. Francis might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Red Flash narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Eagles 75-73.

Meanwhile, Iona's 24-7 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell 62-57 to the Pride on Wednesday.

The Red Flash pushed their record up to 4-5 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Gaels, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Francis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.