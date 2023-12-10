Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: St. Francis 4-5, Iona 3-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will be playing at home against the St. Francis Red Flash at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

Iona's 24-7 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 62-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pride.

Meanwhile, it was close, but last Saturday the Red Flash sidestepped the Eagles for a 75-73 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for St. Francis.

The Gaels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for the Red Flash, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 4-5.

Looking forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Iona is a big 15.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

