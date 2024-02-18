Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: St. Peter's 12-11, Iona 13-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Peter's was handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Saints on Friday. The Peacocks put the hurt on the Saints with a sharp 75-53 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to 12 on the offensive boards, as St. Peter's did.

Meanwhile, the Gaels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaspers on Friday, taking the game 73-63.

The Peacocks' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-11. As for the Gaels, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-11.

St. Peter's beat the Gaels 69-57 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Peter's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.