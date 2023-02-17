Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Iona

Current Records: Manhattan 9-14; Iona 18-7

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Bragging rights belong to Iona for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

Iona didn't have too much trouble with the Niagara Purple Eagles on the road on Sunday as they won 72-55.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Manhattan and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Manhattan wrapped it up with a 68-52 win at home.

Their wins bumped Iona to 18-7 and the Jaspers to 9-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gaels and Manhattan clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.