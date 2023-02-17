Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Iona
Current Records: Manhattan 9-14; Iona 18-7
What to Know
The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Bragging rights belong to Iona for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
Iona didn't have too much trouble with the Niagara Purple Eagles on the road on Sunday as they won 72-55.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Manhattan and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Manhattan wrapped it up with a 68-52 win at home.
Their wins bumped Iona to 18-7 and the Jaspers to 9-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gaels and Manhattan clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Iona 84 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Iona 72
- Jan 14, 2022 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Iona 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 14, 2020 - Iona 80 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2020 - Manhattan 72 vs. Iona 49
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iona 66 vs. Manhattan 52
- Mar 03, 2018 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 60
- Feb 23, 2018 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Iona 78 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 24, 2017 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 17, 2017 - Iona 82 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 26, 2016 - Iona 86 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 29, 2016 - Iona 70 vs. Manhattan 56