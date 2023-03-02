Who's Playing

Marist @ Iona

Current Records: Marist 10-17; Iona 22-7

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes are 2-10 against the Iona Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Red Foxes and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Marist took their game against the Manhattan Jaspers last week by a conclusive 81-58 score.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Gaels at home against the Siena Saints on Sunday as the team secured a 93-60 win.

Marist is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Marist is now 10-17 while Iona sits at 22-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Foxes have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gaels' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 25th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iona have won ten out of their last 12 games against Marist.