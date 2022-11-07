Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Iona

What to Know

The Iona Gaels and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hynes Athletics Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Gaels ended up 25-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Florida Gators 79-74. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for UPenn (12-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.