Who's Playing

Princeton @ Iona

Current Records: Princeton 8-2; Iona 6-2

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will take on the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Harwood Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Iona proved too difficult a challenge. The Gaels captured a comfortable 72-57 win. It was another big night for their forward Nelly Junior Joseph, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Princeton at home against the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday as the team secured a 91-54 victory.

Iona is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Iona is now 6-2 while Princeton sits at 8-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Gaels enter the game with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Tigers are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harwood Arena -- Union, New Jersey

Harwood Arena -- Union, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gaels as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Iona in the last eight years.