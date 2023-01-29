Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Iona
Current Records: Quinnipiac 15-5; Iona 13-7
What to Know
The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gaels and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Quinnipiac will be strutting in after a victory while Iona will be stumbling in from a loss.
The point spread favored Iona on Friday, but luck did not. They lost to the Siena Saints on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win.
Iona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-58 punch to the gut against the Bobcats in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Gaels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
Series History
Iona have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Iona 58
- Mar 05, 2022 - Iona 79 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Jan 23, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Mar 09, 2021 - Iona 72 vs. Quinnipiac 48
- Feb 17, 2021 - Quinnipiac 74 vs. Iona 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - Quinnipiac 69 vs. Iona 68
- Feb 07, 2020 - Iona 73 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 19, 2019 - Iona 81 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Feb 08, 2019 - Quinnipiac 66 vs. Iona 65
- Feb 02, 2018 - Iona 87 vs. Quinnipiac 82
- Jan 23, 2017 - Iona 84 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Jan 14, 2017 - Quinnipiac 97 vs. Iona 91
- Feb 15, 2016 - Iona 78 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Jan 02, 2016 - Iona 78 vs. Quinnipiac 66