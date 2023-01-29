Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Iona

Current Records: Quinnipiac 15-5; Iona 13-7

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gaels and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. Quinnipiac will be strutting in after a victory while Iona will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored Iona on Friday, but luck did not. They lost to the Siena Saints on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win.

Iona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-58 punch to the gut against the Bobcats in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Gaels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.