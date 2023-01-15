Who's Playing
Rider @ Iona
Current Records: Rider 6-9; Iona 12-5
What to Know
The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head to Hynes Athletics Center at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Iona Gaels. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iona winning the first 67-61 and the Broncs taking the second 71-70.
Rider was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-63 to the Siena Saints.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gaels beat the Fairfield Stags 75-69 on Friday.
Rider is now 6-9 while Iona sits at 12-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rider is 35th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Broncs, Iona comes into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Rider.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Rider 71 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 27, 2022 - Iona 67 vs. Rider 61
- Dec 03, 2021 - Iona 80 vs. Rider 54
- Dec 19, 2020 - Iona 72 vs. Rider 64
- Dec 18, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Rider 56
- Feb 21, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Rider 69
- Jan 10, 2020 - Iona 69 vs. Rider 66
- Mar 01, 2019 - Iona 86 vs. Rider 79
- Jan 25, 2019 - Iona 77 vs. Rider 71
- Feb 25, 2018 - Rider 110 vs. Iona 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Iona 91 vs. Rider 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Iona 88 vs. Rider 70
- Feb 19, 2017 - Rider 103 vs. Iona 85
- Feb 03, 2017 - Iona 95 vs. Rider 76
- Jan 17, 2016 - Rider 79 vs. Iona 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - Iona 67 vs. Rider 58