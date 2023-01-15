Who's Playing

Rider @ Iona

Current Records: Rider 6-9; Iona 12-5

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head to Hynes Athletics Center at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Iona Gaels. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iona winning the first 67-61 and the Broncs taking the second 71-70.

Rider was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-63 to the Siena Saints.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gaels beat the Fairfield Stags 75-69 on Friday.

Rider is now 6-9 while Iona sits at 12-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rider is 35th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Broncs, Iona comes into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Rider.