Who's Playing

Rider @ Iona

Current Records: Rider 6-9; Iona 12-5

What to Know

The Rider Broncs and the Iona Gaels are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at Hynes Athletics Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iona winning the first 67-61 and the Broncs taking the second 71-70.

Rider was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 68-63 to the Siena Saints.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gaels beat the Fairfield Stags 75-69 this past Friday.

Rider is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 5-6 all in all.

Rider is now 6-9 while Iona sits at 12-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Broncs are stumbling into the contest with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Rider, the Gaels rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Iona's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Gaels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Rider.