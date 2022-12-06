Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Iona

Current Records: Saint Louis 7-2; Iona 4-2

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Iona Gaels at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Hynes Athletics Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Saint Louis strolled past the Southern Illinois Salukis with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 85-72. Saint Louis' guard Javon Pickett was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iona took their matchup against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday by a conclusive 90-60 score.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Billikens are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Saint Louis up to 7-2 and Iona to 4-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Louis is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Billikens, the Gaels come into the contest boasting the third fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Billikens are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.