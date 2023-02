Who's Playing

Siena @ Iona

Current Records: Siena 17-10; Iona 21-7

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Iona and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Gaels are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Iona didn't have too much trouble with the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on the road on Friday as they won 80-68.

Meanwhile, Siena was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 69-66 to the Rider Broncs.

Iona's victory lifted them to 21-7 while Siena's defeat dropped them down to 17-10. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if Siena bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 17 games against Siena.