Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-5, Iowa 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Florida A&M has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Wells Fargo Arena. Florida A&M will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida A&M scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Magicians at home to the tune of 108-78. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Florida A&M has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Iowa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 90-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the defeat, Iowa had strong showings from Tony Perkins, who scored 19 points along with four steals, and Ben Krikke, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rattlers' victory ended a six-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-5. As for the Hawkeyes, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-5.

Odds

Iowa is a big 21.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.