Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Kansas State 18-13, Iowa 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a Big 12 postseason contest. Kansas State is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Kansas State probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Texas. The Wildcats suffered a painful 76-57 loss at the hands of the Cyclones on Thursday.

Despite their loss, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tylor Perry, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Will McNair Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iowa last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 90-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buckeyes. That's two games in a row now that Iowa has lost by exactly 12 points.

Payton Sandfort put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 19-14. As for the Hawkeyes, their loss dropped their record down to 18-14.

Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 9-5 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

