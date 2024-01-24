Who's Playing
Maryland Terrapins @ Iowa Hawkeyes
Current Records: Maryland 11-8, Iowa 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Iowa unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 84-70 to the Boilermakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Iowa in their matchups with Purdue: they've now lost three in a row.
Iowa's loss came about despite a quality game from Tony Perkins, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Dix, who scored nine points along with seven assists.
Iowa struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Purdue pulled down 19 offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maryland last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 61-59. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donta Scott, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Julian Reese was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.
Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Iowa's sizeable advantage in that area, Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
Odds
Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151.5 points.
Series History
Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Iowa 81 vs. Maryland 67
- Feb 10, 2022 - Iowa 110 vs. Maryland 87
- Jan 03, 2022 - Iowa 80 vs. Maryland 75
- Jan 07, 2021 - Iowa 89 vs. Maryland 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Maryland 82 vs. Iowa 72
- Jan 10, 2020 - Iowa 67 vs. Maryland 49
- Feb 19, 2019 - Maryland 66 vs. Iowa 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Maryland 91 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Maryland 84 vs. Iowa 76