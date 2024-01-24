Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Maryland 11-8, Iowa 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Iowa unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 84-70 to the Boilermakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Iowa in their matchups with Purdue: they've now lost three in a row.

Iowa's loss came about despite a quality game from Tony Perkins, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Dix, who scored nine points along with seven assists.

Iowa struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Purdue pulled down 19 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maryland last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 61-59. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donta Scott, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Julian Reese was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Iowa's sizeable advantage in that area, Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.