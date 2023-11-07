Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: North Dakota 0-0, Iowa 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they averaged 33.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Iowa finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, North Dakota sure didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 19 points. They finished last season with an 18-12-1 record against the spread.

Iowa beat North Dakota 84-73 when the teams last played back in December of 2016. Does Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Dakota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a big 19-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.