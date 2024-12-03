Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Northwestern 6-2, Iowa 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Iowa is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 110-77 victory over SC Upstate. The Hawkeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Brock Harding, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 69.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus four steals.

Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Northwestern earned a 66-61 win over UNLV on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brooks Barnhizer, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Nicholson, who scored eight points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Iowa's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Northwestern, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Iowa has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.