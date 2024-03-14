Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Ohio State 19-12, Iowa 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center in a Big Ten postseason contest.

We saw a pretty high 171.5-over/under line set for Iowa's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 73-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Illini on Sunday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Iowa has scored all season.

Payton Sandfort put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 23 or more points the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, Ohio State entered their tilt with Rutgers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Everything went the Buckeyes' way against the Scarlet Knights on Sunday as the Buckeyes made off with a 73-51 victory. The oddsmakers were on Ohio State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Ohio State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Felix Okpara out in front who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Bruce Thornton, who scored 11 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-13. As for the Buckeyes, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio State in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 79-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio State.