Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Oklahoma 4-0, Iowa 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oklahoma has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Oklahoma has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 24 pointsfour times now. They were the clear victor by a 90-66 margin over the Vaqueros. Oklahoma was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Oklahoma's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rivaldo Soares, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Less helpful for Oklahoma was Milos Uzan's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Iowa and Arkansas State couldn't quite live up to the 173-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Hawkeyes walked away with a 88-74 victory over the Red Wolves on Friday.

Dasonte Bowen and Ben Krikke were among the main playmakers for Iowa as the former scored 17 points along with 3 steals and the latter scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Josh Dix was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 block.

The Sooners pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.5 points per game. As for the Hawkeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Oklahoma and Iowa are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.5 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 95 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.