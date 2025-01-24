Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Penn State 13-6, Iowa 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Penn State and Iowa are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Nittany Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Penn State finally turned things around against Rutgers on Monday. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 80-72.

Penn State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ace Baldwin Jr., who had 22 points along with eight assists and five steals. Yanic Konan Niederhauser was another key player, going 7 for 8 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Penn State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Iowa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota. The contest marked the Hawkeyes' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite their loss, Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Owen Freeman, who went 10 for 14 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Freeman had some trouble finding his footing against UCLA on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Payton Sandfort, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 13-6. As for Iowa, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.2 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168.5 points.

Series History

Iowa and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.