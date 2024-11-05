Halftime Report

A win for Iowa would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 42-35 lead against Texas A&M-Commerce.

If Iowa keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Texas A&M-Commerce will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 0-0, Iowa 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa was rock solid where kicking is concerned last season, having made 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M-Commerce, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season.

Looking back to last season, Iowa finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Texas A&M-Commerce will seek to improve after finishing 12-19.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 30.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

