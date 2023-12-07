Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Iowa 5-3, Iowa State 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State has been on the road for four straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Iowa took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Iowa State, who comes in off a win.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 99-80 margin over the Blue Demons. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Iowa State did.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tamin Lipsey, who dropped a triple-double on 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Lipsey hasn't dropped below three steals for six straight games. Tre King was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 5 rebounds.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Iowa's previous match, but the actual score was more down to earth. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 87-68 to the Boilermakers on Monday.

The losses dropped the Cyclones to 6-2 and the Blue Demons to 1-6.

Looking ahead, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Iowa State is a solid 7-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Iowa State.