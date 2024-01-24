Who's Playing
Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones
Current Records: Kansas State 14-4, Iowa State 14-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
What to Know
Kansas State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Kansas State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the Cowboys 70-66. That's two games straight that Kansas State has won by exactly four points.
Among those leading the charge was Arthur Kaluma, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.
TCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Horned Frogs 73-72.
Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Keshon Gilbert, who scored 20 points, and Curtis Jones, who scored 17 points along with seven steals. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
The Wildcats pushed their record up to 14-4 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Cyclones, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.
Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
Kansas State was able to grind out a solid win over Iowa State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 61-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Iowa State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 134.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa State and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Kansas State 61 vs. Iowa State 55
- Jan 24, 2023 - Iowa State 80 vs. Kansas State 76
- Feb 26, 2022 - Iowa State 74 vs. Kansas State 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. Iowa State 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Kansas State 61 vs. Iowa State 56
- Dec 15, 2020 - Kansas State 74 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas State 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Iowa State 73 vs. Kansas State 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Iowa State 63 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Kansas State 64