New Hamp. Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: New Hamp. 8-4, Iowa State 10-2

What to Know

New Hamp. has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved last Thursday. They walked away with an 81-71 win over the Rams. The victory made it back-to-back wins for New Hamp.

Clarence Daniels was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Naim Miller was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matchups by 19 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Panthers 80-48 at home. The win was nothing new for Iowa State as they're now sitting on five straight.

Iowa State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tamin Lipsey led the charge by scoring 16 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Lipsey is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last ten games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Curtis Jones, who scored 18 points.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for the Cyclones, they pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Iowa State, as the team is favored by a full 26.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-2 against the spread).

Iowa State is a big 26.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

