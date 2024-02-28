Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Oklahoma 19-8, Iowa State 20-6

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Oklahoma in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Cowboys, the Sooners got past the Cowboys on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Javian McCollum with less than a second left in the third quarter. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Oklahoma considering their 57-point performance the match before.

Among those leading the charge was Rivaldo Soares, who scored 20 points.

Even though Iowa State has not done well against the Mountaineers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cyclones walked away with a 71-64 victory over the Mountaineers.

Tamin Lipsey was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 14 points along with six assists and two steals. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Cougars last Monday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Sooners' victory bumped their record up to 19-8. As for the Cyclones, they pushed their record up to 20-6 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Oklahoma just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oklahoma beat the Cyclones 71-63 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.