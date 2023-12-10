Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Prairie View 4-3, Iowa State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will be playing in front of their home fans against the Prairie View Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Hawkeyes on Thursday as the Cyclones made off with a 90-65 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robert Jones, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Keshon Gilbert, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Prairie View unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 98-77 punch to the gut against the Green Wave. Prairie View found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 21.9% worse than the opposition.

Prairie View's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Charles Smith IV, who scored 23 points, and Chris Felix Jr. who scored 19 points. Less helpful for Prairie View was Nicholas Gazelas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Cyclones' win lifted them to 7-2 while the Hawkeyes' defeat dropped them down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.