Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Texas A&M 5-1, Iowa State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iowa State Cyclones at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Texas A&M pushed their score all the way to 89 on Friday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 96-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls. The loss was Texas A&M's first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Wade Taylor IV, who scored 35 points along with 5 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FAU only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Iowa State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 71-62 to the Hokies.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Milan Momcilovic, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamin Lipsey, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 5-1 and the Owls to 4-1.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Texas A&M beat Iowa State 72-62 when the teams last played back in January of 2016. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.