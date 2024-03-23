Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Wash. State 23-8, Iowa State 24-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 6:10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: TNT

What to Know

The Wash. State Cougars and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha in a Pac-12 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Wash. State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 66-61 victory over the Bulldogs.

Wash. State can attribute much of their success to Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Wells, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa State entered their tilt with Southern Dak. St. with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Cyclones took down the Jackrabbits 82-65 on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Tamin Lipsey, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and two steals. Milan Momcilovic was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 25-9 record this season. As for the Cyclones, their win bumped their record up to 28-7.

Wash. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 129 points.

