Who's Playing

No. 12 Baylor @ Iowa State

Current Records: Baylor 10-2; Iowa State 9-2

What to Know

The #12 Baylor Bears are 12-3 against the Iowa State Cyclones since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Baylor won both of their matches against the Cyclones last season (77-72 and 75-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor ended the year with a bang, routing Nicholls State 85-56. Baylor got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keyonte George (21), guard Adam Flagler (20), guard Langston Love (17), and forward Josh Ojianwuna (11). Ojianwuna had some trouble finding his footing against the NW State Demons last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Josh Ojianwuna's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 73-57. Iowa State's guard Caleb Grill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 21.5-point spread on Wednesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Baylor is now 10-2 while Iowa State sits at 9-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Baylor enters the game with 17 takeaways on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But the Cyclones are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20.9. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.