Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Iowa State

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at James H. Hilton Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-26 year, IUPUI is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Iowa State went 22-13 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 70-56.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars ranked 356th worst with respect to turnovers per game last season, where the squad accrued 16.6 on average (bottom 103%). To make matters even worse for IUPUI, Iowa State was 13th best (top 4%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 16.6 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, IUPUI will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.96

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.