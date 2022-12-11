Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 20 Iowa State

Current Records: McNeese State 3-6; Iowa State 7-2

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will take on the #20 Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

After constant struggles on the road, the Cowboys have finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Northern Iowa Panthers 52-49.

Meanwhile, Iowa State ended up a good deal behind the Iowa Hawkeyes when they played on Thursday, losing 75-56. Guard Jaren Holmes had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

McNeese State's win brought them up to 3-6 while the Cyclones' loss pulled them down to 7-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the contest with the 350th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, Iowa State enters the game with 20.4 takeaways on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.