Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Iowa State

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-1; Iowa State 1-0

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for North Carolina A&T just wasn't in the stars on Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 112-71 loss at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kam Woods (18 points), Marcus Watson (16 points), and Demetric Horton (16 points) were the top scorers for North Carolina A&T.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the IUPUI Jaguars 88-39 at home. Jaren Holmes was the offensive standout of the contest for Iowa State, picking up 23 points.

The Aggies are now 1-1 while the Cyclones sit at 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina A&T is 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 70.3 on average. Iowa State's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 62.5 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.