Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Iowa State
Current Records: Oklahoma 13-15; Iowa State 17-10
What to Know
The #23 Iowa State Cyclones will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Iowa State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Tuesday, the Cyclones lost to the Texas Longhorns on the road by a decisive 72-54 margin. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a rough night: he finished with ten points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma ended up a good deal behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders when they played on Tuesday, losing 74-63. A silver lining for the Sooners was the play of forward Tanner Groves, who had 16 points in addition to six rebounds.
Iowa State is now 17-10 while Oklahoma sits at 13-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Oklahoma is stumbling into the game with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma.
