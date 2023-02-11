Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 15-9; Iowa State 16-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cowboys and the #11 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Oklahoma State should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa State will be looking to regain their footing.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Oklahoma State sidestepped the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a 71-68 victory. Guard Bryce Thompson (21 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Despite the loss, the Cyclones got a solid performance out of guard Jaren Holmes, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Oklahoma State's victory brought them up to 15-9 while Iowa State's defeat pulled them down to 16-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them sixth in college basketball. As for the Cyclones, they come into the contest boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma State.