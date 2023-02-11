Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Iowa State
Current Records: Oklahoma State 15-9; Iowa State 16-7
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cowboys and the #11 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Oklahoma State should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa State will be looking to regain their footing.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Oklahoma State sidestepped the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a 71-68 victory. Guard Bryce Thompson (21 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.
Meanwhile, Iowa State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Despite the loss, the Cyclones got a solid performance out of guard Jaren Holmes, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.
Oklahoma State's victory brought them up to 15-9 while Iowa State's defeat pulled them down to 16-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them sixth in college basketball. As for the Cyclones, they come into the contest boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Iowa State 59
- Mar 02, 2022 - Oklahoma State 53 vs. Iowa State 36
- Jan 26, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. Oklahoma State 81
- Feb 16, 2021 - Oklahoma State 76 vs. Iowa State 58
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma State 81 vs. Iowa State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - Oklahoma State 73 vs. Iowa State 61
- Jan 21, 2020 - Iowa State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Iowa State 72 vs. Oklahoma State 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Iowa State 69 vs. Oklahoma State 63
- Feb 27, 2018 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Iowa State 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Iowa State 87
- Mar 09, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Oklahoma State 83
- Feb 28, 2017 - Iowa State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 83
- Jan 11, 2017 - Iowa State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 86
- Feb 29, 2016 - Iowa State 58 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 06, 2016 - Iowa State 64 vs. Oklahoma State 59