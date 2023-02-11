Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 15-9; Iowa State 16-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

The Cyclones were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jaren Holmes, who had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday. The top scorer for the Cowboys was guard Bryce Thompson (21 points).

Iowa State is now 16-7 while Oklahoma State sits at 15-9. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State comes into the matchup boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them sixth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma State.