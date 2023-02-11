Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Iowa State
Current Records: Oklahoma State 15-9; Iowa State 16-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
The Cyclones were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jaren Holmes, who had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday. The top scorer for the Cowboys was guard Bryce Thompson (21 points).
Iowa State is now 16-7 while Oklahoma State sits at 15-9. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State comes into the matchup boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them sixth in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Iowa State 59
- Mar 02, 2022 - Oklahoma State 53 vs. Iowa State 36
- Jan 26, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. Oklahoma State 81
- Feb 16, 2021 - Oklahoma State 76 vs. Iowa State 58
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma State 81 vs. Iowa State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - Oklahoma State 73 vs. Iowa State 61
- Jan 21, 2020 - Iowa State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Iowa State 72 vs. Oklahoma State 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Iowa State 69 vs. Oklahoma State 63
- Feb 27, 2018 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Iowa State 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Iowa State 87
- Mar 09, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Oklahoma State 83
- Feb 28, 2017 - Iowa State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 83
- Jan 11, 2017 - Iowa State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 86
- Feb 29, 2016 - Iowa State 58 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 06, 2016 - Iowa State 64 vs. Oklahoma State 59