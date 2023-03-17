Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Iowa State

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 23-11; Iowa State 19-13

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while Iowa State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Pitt proved too difficult a challenge. Pitt escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nelly Cummings (15), guard Greg Elliott (13), forward Blake Hinson (12), and guard Nike Sibande (11).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Iowa State and the Kansas Jayhawks last Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Cyclones falling 71-58, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers come into the contest boasting the 12th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.9. But Iowa State enters the game with 8.8 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.