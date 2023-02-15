Who's Playing
TCU @ Iowa State
Current Records: TCU 17-8; Iowa State 16-8
What to Know
The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #19 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Horned Frogs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Baylor Bears. TCU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten assists in addition to seven rebounds, and forward JaKobe Coles, who had 15 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Cyclones came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, falling 64-56. That makes it the first time this season Iowa State has let down their home crowd. Guard Gabe Kalscheur just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
TCU is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put TCU at 17-8 and Iowa State at 16-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Horned Frogs rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average. But the Cyclones are even better: they come into the contest boasting the ninth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.6. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.37
Odds
The Cyclones are a 4-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
TCU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Iowa State 69 vs. TCU 67
- Feb 15, 2022 - Iowa State 54 vs. TCU 51
- Jan 22, 2022 - TCU 59 vs. Iowa State 44
- Feb 27, 2021 - TCU 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 09, 2021 - TCU 79 vs. Iowa State 76
- Feb 25, 2020 - Iowa State 65 vs. TCU 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - TCU 81 vs. Iowa State 79
- Feb 23, 2019 - TCU 75 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - TCU 92 vs. Iowa State 83
- Feb 21, 2018 - TCU 89 vs. Iowa State 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - TCU 96 vs. Iowa State 73
- Mar 10, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. TCU 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. TCU 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - TCU 84 vs. Iowa State 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Iowa State 92 vs. TCU 83
- Jan 23, 2016 - Iowa State 73 vs. TCU 60