Who's Playing

TCU @ Iowa State

Current Records: TCU 17-8; Iowa State 16-8

What to Know

The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #19 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Horned Frogs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Baylor Bears. TCU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten assists in addition to seven rebounds, and forward JaKobe Coles, who had 15 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, falling 64-56. That makes it the first time this season Iowa State has let down their home crowd. Guard Gabe Kalscheur just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

TCU is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put TCU at 17-8 and Iowa State at 16-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Horned Frogs rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average. But the Cyclones are even better: they come into the contest boasting the ninth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.6. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.37

Odds

The Cyclones are a 4-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.