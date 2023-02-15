Who's Playing
TCU @ Iowa State
Current Records: TCU 17-8; Iowa State 16-8
What to Know
The #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the #17 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Cyclones came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, falling 64-56. That makes it the first time this season Iowa State has let down their home crowd. Guard Gabe Kalscheur wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa State; Kalscheur played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Baylor Bears. Despite the loss, TCU had strong showings from guard Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes along with seven boards, and forward JaKobe Coles, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.
The losses put Iowa State at 16-8 and TCU at 17-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cyclones enter the contest with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. The Horned Frogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
TCU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Iowa State 69 vs. TCU 67
- Feb 15, 2022 - Iowa State 54 vs. TCU 51
- Jan 22, 2022 - TCU 59 vs. Iowa State 44
- Feb 27, 2021 - TCU 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 09, 2021 - TCU 79 vs. Iowa State 76
- Feb 25, 2020 - Iowa State 65 vs. TCU 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - TCU 81 vs. Iowa State 79
- Feb 23, 2019 - TCU 75 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - TCU 92 vs. Iowa State 83
- Feb 21, 2018 - TCU 89 vs. Iowa State 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - TCU 96 vs. Iowa State 73
- Mar 10, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. TCU 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. TCU 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - TCU 84 vs. Iowa State 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Iowa State 92 vs. TCU 83
- Jan 23, 2016 - Iowa State 73 vs. TCU 60