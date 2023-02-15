Who's Playing

TCU @ Iowa State

Current Records: TCU 17-8; Iowa State 16-8

What to Know

The #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the #17 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Cyclones came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, falling 64-56. That makes it the first time this season Iowa State has let down their home crowd. Guard Gabe Kalscheur wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa State; Kalscheur played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Baylor Bears. Despite the loss, TCU had strong showings from guard Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes along with seven boards, and forward JaKobe Coles, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

The losses put Iowa State at 16-8 and TCU at 17-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cyclones enter the contest with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. The Horned Frogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

TCU have won nine out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.