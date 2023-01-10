Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Iowa State
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-5; Iowa State 12-2
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the #14 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while the Red Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Texas Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-63 to the Oklahoma Sooners. One thing holding Texas Tech back was the mediocre play of forward Kevin Obanor, who did not have his best game: he played for 45 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Iowa State skirted by the TCU Horned Frogs 69-67 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Gabe Kalscheur with 0:02 left to play. Five players on Iowa State scored in the double digits: Kalscheur (15), forward Tre King (12), forward Robert Jones (10), guard Jaren Holmes (10), and guard Tamin Lipsey (10).
The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Texas Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against the Cyclones when the two teams previously met in March of last year as the team secured a 72-41 victory. Texas Tech's win shoved Iowa State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas Tech have won nine out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.
