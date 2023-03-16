Who's Playing

Auburn @ Iowa

Regular Season Records: Auburn 20-12; Iowa 19-13

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Auburn Tigers are set to clash at 6:50 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Hawkeyes as they fell 73-69 to the Ohio State Buckeyes last Thursday. Despite the defeat, Iowa had strong showings from forward Filip Rebraca, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Kris Murray, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Speaking of close games: Auburn was close but no cigar last week as they fell 76-73 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Despite the loss, Auburn got a solid performance out of guard K.D. Johnson, who had 20 points.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them 29th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.