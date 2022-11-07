Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Iowa

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats ranked 12th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 63.4 on average (bottom 97%). Iowa's offense has more to brag about, as they they were fifth best in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 83.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.