Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Iowa

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 3-9; Iowa 8-3

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hawkeyes took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 106-75 victory over the SE Missouri State Redhawks. Iowa's forward Filip Rebraca did his thing and had 30 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, EIU has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 70-59 win over the IUPUI Jaguars this past Saturday.

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 32.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while EIU has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought Iowa up to 8-3 and the Panthers to 3-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hawkeyes rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average. But EIU comes into the matchup boasting the 28th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.6. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 30.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.