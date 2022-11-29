Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ No. 25 Iowa

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-2; Iowa 5-1

What to Know

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Iowa this past Saturday, but luck did not. They lost to the TCU Horned Frogs by a decisive 79-66 margin. Despite the loss, Iowa got a solid performance out of guard Ahron Ulis, who had 15 points. Ulis had some trouble finding his footing against the Clemson Tigers this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ulis' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had enough points to win and then some against the North Alabama Lions this past Saturday, taking their matchup 80-61. Five players on Georgia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Deivon Smith (16), guard Dallan Coleman (14), forward Jalon Moore (13), guard Miles Kelly (12), and guard Lance Terry (12).

Georgia Tech's win lifted them to 4-2 while Iowa's defeat dropped them down to 5-1. This past Saturday Georgia Tech relied heavily on Deivon Smith, who had 16 points. It will be up to Iowa's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.