How to watch Iowa vs. Kennesaw State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Iowa vs. Kennesaw State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ No. 25 Iowa
Current Records: Kennesaw State 1-11; Iowa 9-3
What to Know
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will finish 2019 at home by hosting the Kennesaw State Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Kennesaw State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Hawkeyes beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 77-70 last week. Iowa got double-digit scores from four players: G CJ Fredrick (21), F Joe Wieskamp (16), G Bakari Evelyn (15), and F Luka Garza (12). Garza has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, the game between Kennesaw State and the Wofford Terriers last week was not particularly close, with Kennesaw State falling 83-70.
The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Owls are now 1-11 while the Hawkeyes sit at 9-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawkeyes enter the matchup with 79.8 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. But the Owls come into the contest boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 76.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.45
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 11, 2016 - Iowa 91 vs. Kennesaw State 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky returns
John Calipari's Wildcats now have the nation's most unusual body of work through 12 games
-
UCLA's loss a reminder of bad roster
This is the first UCLA team without a McDonald's All-American since the award was unveiled...
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces rival UK
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic