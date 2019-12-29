How to watch Iowa vs. Kennesaw State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ No. 25 Iowa

Current Records: Kennesaw State 1-11; Iowa 9-3

What to Know

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will finish 2019 at home by hosting the Kennesaw State Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Kennesaw State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Hawkeyes beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 77-70 last week. Iowa got double-digit scores from four players: G CJ Fredrick (21), F Joe Wieskamp (16), G Bakari Evelyn (15), and F Luka Garza (12). Garza has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, the game between Kennesaw State and the Wofford Terriers last week was not particularly close, with Kennesaw State falling 83-70.

The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Owls are now 1-11 while the Hawkeyes sit at 9-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawkeyes enter the matchup with 79.8 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. But the Owls come into the contest boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 76.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.45

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.